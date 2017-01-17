Divide and Conquer: State vs You

Divide and conquer. A tactic used since the beginning of time by those who seek power and or want to increase and maintain power. There are subtle examples and blatant examples of it being used. The endgame is of course that the "system" continues in place. People continue to believe in the system and the status quo continues.

Right now I see a world divided. I see an unending war against "terrorism." A new war on the horizon with "climate change." A long and unending war of racism and or nationalism. An unending class war. What is it keeping us from seeing? It keeps us from seeing the system for what it is. A scam.

Right now the biggest dividing factor is republicans vs democrats or right vs left in this country. (In the world it could be Muslims vs Christians). Since the election of Trump it has risen to a level even higher than when the right was afraid of Obama. Both sides think the other is going to usher in the middle ages to some degree or another. The other side is evil and if they just are voted out of office and one of my side get in there, all will be better. Funny thing the world. No two people think alike, therefore your side will never be in power for long. This leads to an unending battle over "power." But what is the consistent here? Government power stays in place. The system of power where a few benefit is left in place. The monetary system remains I place.

Do the people attack the system? Nope, they attack and fight for what they might do with power. In the end we all lose. People need to understand that they do nothing but make things worse for us all by fighting for their side and against the power of others. People need to see where the problems originate. That is the system itself.

Republicans don't need to be ended. Obama doesn't need to be ended. Democrats don't need to be ended. Trump doesn't need to be ended. The system needs to end.

Reject the status quo of divide and conquer.