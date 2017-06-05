Once again, in the wake of a dreadful terrorist attack, authorities swiftly called for more control of the internet, a pattern so common now that internet and privacy activists expect it.
Sure enough, on Sunday British Prime Minister Theresa May demanded greater regulation of the internet and more action by the big social media and technology companies to limit what can be posted and shared.
May's call for more control of internet misleading and misguided
