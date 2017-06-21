Newsvine

Black Students Who Hoaxed Hillary With Fake Hate Crime Claim Get No Jail Time

A judge has sentenced two now-expelled black University of Albany students who falsely alleged that they were victims of race-based hate crimes on a public bus to probation, community service and fines. The hoax-perpetrating students, Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell, won’t spend a day in jail

