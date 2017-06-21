A judge has sentenced two now-expelled black University of Albany students who falsely alleged that they were victims of race-based hate crimes on a public bus to probation, community service and fines. The hoax-perpetrating students, Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell, won’t spend a day in jail
Black Students Who Hoaxed Hillary With Fake Hate Crime Claim Get No Jail Time
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:27 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment