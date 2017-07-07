Oregon Cracks Down on Gun Rights in the Name of Suicide Prevention

Paul Phillips, president of the group Oregon Gun Owners, retorts that the bill does little to prevent suicides but does deprive gun owners of basic constitutional protections. Gun confiscations under SB 719 will be "based on hearsay evidence alone, and the firearm owner is not privy to a fair trial," he says.

According to the bill, any law enforcement officer and family member—including partners, siblings, or even roommates—can request a hearing with a judge to get a "extreme risk protection order." If issued, this would prohibit a person from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

At that hearing, which has to be held within one judical day of being requested, the judge will decide whether to issue the order, which goes into effect immediately.

The subject of the order has no right to contest it before it is issued. He can pursue an appeals process afterward, which is a bit like having the right to a jury trial after you've already been sent to prison.