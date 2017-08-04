Newsvine

Marshall James

About Maximum Freedom, Minimum Government Articles: 224 Seeds: 1025 Comments: 52881 Since: Oct 2009

BBC - Future - The ghostly radio station that no one claims to run

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Marshall James View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 12:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In the middle of a Russian swampland, not far from the city of St Petersburg, is a rectangular iron gate. Beyond its rusted bars is a collection of radio towers, abandoned buildings and power lines bordered by a dry-stone wall. This sinister location is the focus of a mystery which stretches back to the height of the Cold War.

It is thought to be the headquarters of a radio station, “MDZhB”, that no-one has ever claimed to run. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, for the last three-and-a-half decades, it’s been broadcasting a dull, monotonous tone. Every few seconds it’s joined by a second sound, like some ghostly ship sounding its foghorn. Then the drone continues.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor