How Negan and His New World Order are Like Modern Day Government

It was here at last. The finale of season 6 of The Walking Dead!! SPOILERS AHEAD.

So I am a big fan of this show. Like all die hard TWD fans I was looking forward to the arrival of Negan. Probably our heroes greatest enemy from the graphic novel. He packs a bat that is wrapped in barbed wire that he has lovingly named "Lucille," and she is "awesome." In the graphic novel this is how Glenn meets his demise in what is said to be the most gruesome death of the series. Was this to be so in the final? That was what I was here for, that is why I had popcorn sitting next to me....and I was waiting in great anticipation.

As our heroes were all lined up on their knees, he exited the RV and said "Pissin our pants yet." Me? No, but our heroes sure were........the tension was killing me. He then introduces himself to the leader of our beloved crew, and then it happened. He told him about the New World Order and the rules of that order. Simply put it was as he stated so eloquently. "Give me your shit, or I will kill you." Hey wait a second.....that sounds like government to me. I am being ripped off here. That is not a new world order, that is old world bullshit!!!

Negan goes on to tell Rick and Company that 1/2 of their shit belongs to him. If they don't give them 1/2 of their stuff they will be killed. Amazing how much that sounds like our government. Of course Negan offers them protection to live in this society, and there is a cost to living in society. We all know that our group could not live without government. I mean Negan protecting them, giving them a structure. Freedom of choice, life without coercion, what is that?

Considering many Americans are paying greater than 40% of their income to government in one form or another this is quite sad. Are they not living under Negan's rules?

Amazing how a crazy psychopath in a fictional series on television sounds so much like the structure 99% of human live under. Is he crazy or are we?