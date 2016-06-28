Here's What Happens When You Apply Liberal Logic on Abortion to Guns

Liberals, ever ready to strip Americans of their rights, are curiously anti-government when it comes to the realm of abortion. For some reason, those on the political left choose this sphere as one of the few where law-abiding citizens can make decisions for themselves.

Despite labeling themselves as ‘pro-choice,’ so-called progressives are anything but. They are not pro-choice on freedom of association, freedom of speech, nor — most relevant of late — the freedom to own and bear arms.

This article does not make a case for or against abortion; that is a much different debate for another occasion. But regardless of one’s political persuasion, the liberal hypocrisy on “choice” is as blatant as it is totalitarian. And there is no better way to completely expose this contradiction than a thought experiment applying the liberal logic used against anti-abortion laws to anti-gun legislation.