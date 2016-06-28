Gun-Control Advocates — Check Your Privilege

As such, they have little to lose in terms of safety if further restrictions on private gun ownership are implemented. The types of gun violence they are most concerned about are rare events occurring in places where middle and upper class people can imagine themselves: places like college campuses, night clubs, and movie theaters — not the inner-city. Despite railing against the racism of police that people in poor communities face, they tend to give no thought to how these individuals, who do not enjoy the same level or quality of police protection that they do, will protect themselves. The privilege (especially of the politicians) is of the worst kind: state privilege that is not only indifferent to the suffering of the less privileged but actively working to make it worse.