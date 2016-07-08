A Right Wingers Take on the Recent Police Shootings

This is what a right winger looks like for all who think they know what right wingers look like.

Are you BRAVE enough to speak the truth?

I'm calling out patriot frauds who support the murder of LaVoy, Alton, Philando or anyone else. When police act like thugs we have a right to resist and we ALWAYS have the right to arms. SHALL NOT be infringed means what it says. Unite in liberty, because ‪#‎WeAllBleedRed‬