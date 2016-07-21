Is the United States Government Working in Conjuction with Terrorists to Imprison the American People?

I have been asking this question for quite a long time actually. Came across this meme on Facebook and decided to write a quick blurb on the subject.

We were attacked on 9/11 we are told, because of our freedoms. So the response of our government is to take away our freedoms and do exactly what the terrorists want us to do?

Governments worldwide have responded to terrorism in the same way. More government power, more laws, more surveillance, less individual rights. Exactly what the terrorists want. Terrorists know they cannot take on the military power of a country such as ours, or any western nation. Therefore they wish to cause internal strife and oppression within that country and eventually collapse from within. This is common sense stuff here. So why does our government do exactly what the terrorists want? Are they working in conjunction with them?

Did government create terrorism so that they could control the people with more laws? Is it the military industrial complex that is getting rich off of the wars and the guaranteed use of their weapons because of fear? Is it the central banks who benefit from this as well?

I think there should be questions in regards to the war on terrorism. Why is it that our governments are doing exactly what the terrorists want them to do.

Is our government evil, or just completely stupid?