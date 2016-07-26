Here's What You Won't Hear About Citizens United at the Democratic National Convention

Thankfully, the 2016 Democratic Party Platform does not go full Olbermann. But it does complain that "Citizens United has fundamentally transformed our democracy" while calling for the case to be overturned by either constitutional amendment or by a future Supreme Court majority. Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, has repeatedly vowed to impose an anti-Citizens United litmus test on all of her judicial nominees.

Needless to say, you won't hear much at the DNC this week about how the federal government once tried to claim the power to ban books in its losing Citizens United argument. Nor will you hear much about the fact that the ACLU−nobody's idea of a conservative outfit−actively sided with Citizens United and filed a brief that opposed the government's censorious position (Floyd Abrams, the legendary First Amendment lawyer who previously battled the Nixon administration in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case, likewise came down on the side of Citizens United).