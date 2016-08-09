What do you say? The slogans that created this system — “the war on drugs,” “get tough on crime,” “zero tolerance,” “mandatory sentencing” — are about politics, not justice or humanitarianism, and they have nothing to do with the reality you see. It is a cruel system, completely out of control, and one with an immense human cost.
The prison system is a massive human rights violation. It has to be stopped.
The Prison System is a Violation of Human Rights
