The Cop Problem is NOT a Problem with Cops, It is a Problem of Something Much Bigger

I am getting tired. No not with the Trump and Clinton freakshow, although that is tiring. I am getting tired of seeing American citizens shot like dogs on the streets of this country. It seems you cannot go more than a week without some example, somewhere. While I find the action of a government agent killing a citizen deplorable, what I find even worse is the response to it.

On one side you have the people who support the police. They will point out that with the aid of the MSM of course, that the man/woman had a gun, knife, bat, etc and deserved to die for not dropping said weapon. Or the person was indicating or claimed by the police to be indicating they had a weapon, and therefore the police had the right to use deadly force in self defense. This group will defend the police in every case except for the extreme cases and even then they try to find some way to rationalize the use of force.

On the other side you have those who claim that the problem is racism. That the police as a whole profile and kill black men in particular for just being black. It doesn't matter if the person killed actually had a gun and was pointing it at police. They are upset and think it is a system that is unfair to minorities and blacks in general. Often that anger towards the perceived inequality results in looting and hurting of innocent individuals.

Both are so far completely off the mark it is ridiculous, and that leads me to the real reason this is a problem.

The real problem is that we have a lack of respect for individualism in this country. We believe that we have the right to force others in this country to our will under threats of imprisonment. I don't like drugs? Ban them. Hey drugs are bad right? With the exception of pot, drugs are very dangerous. So people shouldn't take them. So we should make them illegal so anyone who chooses to use them we can kill or throw in prison right?

This is not just with drugs but in everything in our society. If you believe in taking care of the poor. Hey it is a noble thing right? We should take care of the poor. Yet when you want to use government.....if anyone disagrees with you they are to be thrown in prison or killed if they do not comply.

Fat people. bad thing right? Let us ban Happy Meals, sodas larger than 16oz. If anyone goes against the laws that democracy passes...they will be imprisoned or killed.

Prostitution.....worlds oldest profession.......yuck...nasty hoes...spreading their legs for strangers...that thing between the legs is precious and should be saved for one man only...ban it....it is for the good of the collective right? If you don't want STD's spreading like a wildfire in a government protected forest it should be made illegal right? Throw people in prison and kill them If they resist.

Don't want people selling their cigarettes on the streets? Only corporations can make money!!!!! If you resist we will kill you or imprison you....oh Hi Eric Garner.

What do all laws have in common? They use police to enforce it. Therefore the more laws we have, the more police are going to be in our lives. The more police are in our lives the more you will have these cases. If you want to stop the killings, and putting police at risk because it is a hard job....get rid of laws!!!!!!!!!

The only thing that should be illegal is actually harming someone. Murder, rape, molestation, fraud, theft, assault. If you do not commit an act of violence against someone, then the police should not be bothering you. That would decrease police to citizen interactions by about 99%.

Oh and one other thing. Change the ROE. Many countries the police can take a person down who has a knife or machete without shooting them. Same can go for our cops. In the military we had ROE in Iraq. Do not shoot unless shot at. Why can't we treat our citizens with the same respect as those in Iraq? We need to stop being manipulated by the media on this issue. Stop being distracted. The problem isn't American citizens who don't listen or who are "thugs." The problem isn't racist cops.

It is how we see the world....the problem with cops is looking at you in the mirror. Stop voting for more laws and government power.