A Call for Peace

I am concerned. Very concerned. I see a world that is spiraling out of control. Sure every generation talks that way. You could even compare us to the 60's and ask me what the hell I am talking about. Back then they had the cold war where people lived in constant fear of nuclear obliteration and had bunkers being built at a record pace. You had the three very prominent leaders assassinated in JFK, MLK and RFK. You had the rise of some violent activist groups along with a very unpopular war that was found out later to be based on lies where over 50,000 Americans lost their lives.

So how could things be actually worse today? On paper I guess they would not be. Our country finally elected a President who was not a white male. Is very close to electing the first female President. Your average American is living a life much more comfortable than the average American in 1960. There is no real threat of nuclear obliteration. No leaders have been assassinated or even attempts made. Gun violence rates are at a low not seen since the 60's. So what is the problem?

Whether people want to admit it or not there is a very strong underlying tension, a sense of doom. Of course it is most easily measured by those who are against Trump and Clinton. Each side states that if the other is elected that it will be the end to this nation. Many are proclaiming that they will leave the country if the other side wins. How did we get here? I do not remember in my lifetime, or in reading our history of another time when there was such polarization. I think it is a very great discussion to be had in why.

However to get to have this discussion we need to have peace. If Trump wins the left will hate him and half of the right will hate him. If Clinton wins the right will hate her and half of the left will hate her. Both Presidents are going to be very divisive. They are not going to unite this country, they are going to further divide it. If we let them of course. What about third party candidates Jill Stein and Gary Johnson? We all know they will not win, but I do encourage all to vote for them. She is better than Clinton and He is better than Trump. But I don't want to go off into the Disneyland discussion. Lets talk reality.

As seen by the riots and looting in regards to the shooting of unarmed or armed black men in this country the people do not seem to know how to protest without using violence. That is a problem. If protestors of Clinton or Trump use violence that will create a greater division and ultimately will lead to the loss of our rights. Protesting what you feel is injustice is an American right and some might say a duty. There is a line drawn however when you cross over protesting and begin harming others or obstructing their movement. Then you become just another part in a divided nation.

I recently saw a video of a walk out on a college campus against Allen West. I doubt half the students even know why they are protesting in all reality but I applaud their show of dissent. It was a very peaceful exit when he came out to speak. That is the type of action that leads to discussions of why we are divided. Riots and violence do not lead to discussions, they lead to government violence in response and more laws to take away rights.

So this is a call out to all who support the democrat and republican candidates. Keep a calm head. Do not move out of country. Protest peacefully. Do not allow others to use violence in protest. Strongly support all efforts to end violent protests even if they are your friends or allies. For this nation as it stands with our neverending wars, ballooning debt, increasing prison population, sagging economy cannot afford to be divided. We need to be able to discuss our concerns and find out why this country is turning in on itself.

It is time to be brothers and sisters to your neighbors. Treat them with respect, and they will in turn more than likely treat you with the same respect. I think we have it in us to be a united nation again. Respect for others is what will do so.

Peace