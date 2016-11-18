RIP USA: A Nation Divided Cannot Stand

I am saddened. For the past several months I have seen a nation divided. Since the election of Donald Trump it has only intensified. One side blaming whites, the other side blaming liberals and muslims. Both wanting war and to use violence to obtain their goals. Is this the United States of America? Is this my beloved country that I served in the military for, went to war for and grew up in? Why yes, yes it is.

You have the left that states that Trump's election was or is the result of white racism. Ignoring the fact that numbers prove this to be wrong. Millions of people who previously voted for Obama voted for Trump. Trump's election numbers were less than that of Romney. That does not indicate a white uprising like I have read, especially when you consider the millions of former Obama voters in there.

The right is stating that it is muslims that are the problem. That illegal immigration is the problem. Trump made comments during his campaign that he would kill the families of Islamic terrorists. Many on the right applauded this. Really? How can you be for the killing of innocent people?

What is lacking from both sides is empathy. The right needs to understand why refugees are coming here. What created these refugees? A foreign policy by Obama and Bush of violence and hatred. Intervention into the business of other countries has caused this. So WE HAVE CREATED THIS. We need to understand this and be compassionate to these people. Are there terrorists among them? Why of course there are. But that is not the point. There are bad people among Americans. Besides you have to accept our role in creating terrorism. We have to make an attempt to stop the cycle. I wouldn't like an outside country that bombed my country for my own good and killed my children....would you? Empathy.

The left needs to understand middle America and how it is suffering under a all powerful government that picks winners and losers. Most often it is the urban areas that are the winners while the rural areas are left to suffer. You can take where I live for instance. I pay taxes for improvements in my state, improvements in areas that I don't live. In the rural area that I live the asphalt I swear is from 1980. they do nothing. Taxation without representation? Regulations that are put on businesses including minimum wage, hurt small businesses in rural America. Sure it works for a big business in the city, but for a small time operation in rural America it is devastating. Throw in a very biased media and claims that you are evil and racist when you are not and there you go.

So people are being groomed for a fight...told who to hate...media sensationalizes everything..pushes buttons and people hate each other more and more. Fear is pushed more and more. Only government can help you. That is what our media tells us.

Don't fall for the fear the media is pushing...and understand how we got here. We got here because we have been told to believe that if we don't like something we just vote and ban it...or hell, our government will just ban it.

Trans fat oils.....ban it...no more good McDonalds fries.

Fat people...ban big drinks.

Wasted people...ban drugs

Sex deviant....ban prostitution

Gambling....ban gambling

Fags wanting marriage.....ban gay marriage

poor people....force taxation to pay for them.

bad people in turbans....force taxation to pay to kill them

dirty Mexicans crossing a border.....put up a wall.

somebody got killed with a gun...ban guns

somebody said something that offends me....ban speech and give me safe space zone

The list is endless...both sides do it. Both sides love to force the other side to their values but hate it when the other side forces their values on them. How do they not see what they are doing is just as wrong? Empathy people. If you don't like somebody doing something to you then why do you think you have the right to do it to them?

That is the only way we are not going to fracture and divide as a nation. We have to start having empathy and respect for others. Neither the left of the right have respect or empathy for others.........and because of that we will fall.

RIP USA

You had a good run, and had so much promise.