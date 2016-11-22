But FOX has landed in hot water after thousands of complaints were made to the media regulators, Ofcom, by audience members who thought the horror-turned-drama had taken the graphic violence beyond acceptable realms, reports The Sun.
In an episode aired recently on British television, Negan – the villain of the piece – murdered Abraham and Glenn by repeatedly crushing their skulls with a baseball bat, which he lovingly named Lucille.
The Walking Dead Investigated After Brutal Scene Received Complaints
