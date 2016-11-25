Newsvine

My New Poster

By Marshall James
Fri Nov 25, 2016 1:21 PM
Wonder what Marshall James looks at above his computer when he is typing on Newsvine?   Now you know.  Is it any surprise to any of you that know me?

Government has always, and will always be the problem with humanity.  People believing that they should be ruled and subjugated.  That they have a right to use government to punish those who don't think like them.

Just so you know, this is an original advanced release movie poster.  Will cost you about $100 unless you get lucky and find one for cheaper.

Peace

