I Am The Highway

A music video of the song ('cause I can't find it anywhere) with some random photos of Audioslave, highways and an owl. Enjoy the song (: All rights to Chris Cornell, ofc. Watch on YouTube

Hello Newsvine

It has been a while for me. Life has been rough lately medical wise. Just wanted to post this song of the recently deceased Chris Cornell.

Another great grunge voice silenced far too soon. Arguably the best voice of the grunge singers Mr. Cornell took his own life yesterday after battling depression and substance abuse for a good portion of his life.

This song was one of my favorites back when I was battling depression and substance abuse of my own. It brings me to tears nearly every time I hear it. I myself almost didn't live to see today after a night of drinking away my sadness.

RIP Chris Cornell

Everyone else, take depression and substance abuse seriously, and hold your loved ones close.

Peace.