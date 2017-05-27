Newsvine

Marshall James

About Maximum Freedom, Minimum Government Articles: 223 Seeds: 1011 Comments: 52382 Since: Oct 2009

Leftist Students Target White Professor For Failing To Leave Campus On Day Without Whites | Daily Wire

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Marshall James View Original Article: dailywire.com
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 11:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

"In an ironic occurrence, a white leftist biology professor at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, who objected to leftist student social justice warriors demanding white students and professors leave the campus, was surrounded by the SJWs, who shouted at him that he should be fired or resign.

Bret Weinstein was sympathetic to the SJWs in the past when they urged black and Latino students to boycott classes on their “Day of Absence.” But this year, the students went farther, demanding that all white human beings leave the campus instead.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor