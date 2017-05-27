Leftist Students Target White Professor For Failing To Leave Campus On Day Without Whites | Daily Wire

"In an ironic occurrence, a white leftist biology professor at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, who objected to leftist student social justice warriors demanding white students and professors leave the campus, was surrounded by the SJWs, who shouted at him that he should be fired or resign.

Bret Weinstein was sympathetic to the SJWs in the past when they urged black and Latino students to boycott classes on their “Day of Absence.” But this year, the students went farther, demanding that all white human beings leave the campus instead.