What Does the World Need More of?

A man witnessed teens fighting and he stepped in to stop them from fighting. He schooled everyone before convincing the two to make up and shake hands Watch on YouTube

I saw this video a while back. At first when I watched this I saw this for what it was on the surface. A man who stops a fight between two kids in the street and gets them to see if only for a second, that violence isn't the solution to our problems. Later on after this video went viral the man was recognized and thanked publicly as he should have been.

Unfortunately the rest of the world doesn't think like him or understand the message he sent that day on that very basic level. Violence against those you disagree with is not the answer. Daily I see people committing acts of violence against each other individually or on a collective level all for the reason that we think we are right and want to force others to think like us.

That will never work in the long run. Using violence only begets violence. Come across a racist like Richard Spencer and you should just hit him right? Do you honestly think that is going to change his mind. Or did that video actually increase his appeal to some white youth who are lost and are looking for a scapegoat to their problems?

Ann Coulter going to come to your college to speak? Just band together and threaten her safety and to destroy a school and that is the answer right? Or does it empower her even more and give her the moral high ground to appeal to some people who are riding on the fence of being moderate liberal or moderate conservative?

Don't like marijuana? Ban it right? Does sending millions of people to prison for using a drug that is safer than alcohol(which you approve of because you were told to) really make things better or does it create a criminal underground which increases violence on our streets?

The list goes on and on.

We need to recognize that no two people think alike, and to try peace and civility to end a problem. Many times that will not work, but many times it will.

We need more discussion of topics and stop using violence be it directly by our hands, or indirectly with government power.

That is how peace will prosper.

We will not attain peace with violence.