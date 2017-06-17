Why Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Will Likely Be the Next President

Why she will win the nomination

For that, let’s make this a top five.

5. Everyone in the Democratic Party knows her

Bernie Sanders lost due to relationships. The fact is, outside of Ben & Jerry’s Vermont offices, he had no contacts with big money, not many members of the house knew him well, and even the senate never formally worked with him, due to him having the independent registration. Gabbard was vice chair of the DNC and unlike Bernie has all the billionaires, senators, governors etc. in her phone book already. They know who she is and she knows them.

4. White girl Buddhist

Gabbard, if elected, would be the first Hindu president in American history. The left has this culture where many women get classified as “White girl Buddhist” and on that perspective alone, she could gain some interest from that community of people, due to her ethnic origins, and being a Hindu who is also Native American – real Native American, unlike Liz Warren. This gets her some classic liberal street cred.

3. She’s pro-gun

Believe it or not, a lot of Democrats actually do like guns. Outside of California, and some core states, there’s a spree of Democrats who want free healthcare, legal marijuana, and the power to be packing.

2. She’s the youngest Democrat

If Gabbard runs, she will be, by far, the youngest candidate in the Democratic field. At the age of 39, she would be the youngest president – if elected. AS we’ve seen with JFK, Carter, Clinton, and Obama, there’s just this fact that the youngest person tends to hold an advantage in the Democratic Party. Gabbard being over three decades the junior of Biden and Warren, while also almost 15 years younger than Booker, holds this advantage. The fact she is extremely attractive also doesn’t hurt.

1. She endorsed Bernie

In an age of NowThis, US Uncut, Occupy Democrats and so on, this is all it’ll take: a video showing Tulsi Gabbard, with her basic resume and one line “Elizabeth Warren refused to endorse Bernie Sanders. Tulsi Gabbard resigned as vice chairwoman of the DNC to endorse and fight for Bernie.”

Do that, and watch it get 30 million views, and in a day, she’ll be the most beloved person on the far left, and Liz Warren becomes yesterday’s socialist. Gabbard betting on Bernie in the 2016 primary was the strongest pick she’s made.

Why she will fire Donald

5. She can claim to be a change

If Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee, it’s a battle between Barack Obama and Donald Trump. When Trump defeated Hillary, he partially defeated Obama. Biden won’t reflect a spirit of change and new management. Gabbard being not formally attached to any administration can get that outsider edge which a Donald Trump, who’s failed many of his promises, can’t fill.

4. She is willing to cross aisles

Tulsi Gabbard made national headlines with a rumour she was in consideration for Secretary of State. She also was the second Democrat in America to have a real meeting with Donald Trump after he won. That story and method of not going after Trump as a racist or Russian spy is going to be an edge in swaying other supporters.

3. She’s pro-gun

A lot of people are single issue voters who tend to make their issue the dumbest issue. If Hillary Clinton was pro second amendment, she’d have defeated Donald Trump. She didn’t, but Gabbard holds this clear edge.

2. She’s economically vague, but Bernie appealing

The reality to winning in politics is claim to have answers, but never have supporters actually know what those answers are. Bernie Sanders had bat-shit ridiculous ideas. He did a debate on healthcare and Ted Cruz cut him to shreds, that’s just a sign of his nonsense.

With Bernie, everything on economics was just the land of make believe. Because Gabbard endorsed Bernie, and has some hard-left stances, she already owns the Bernie people. She can keep them excited and make promises, for example single payer light or free college, and still have it appeal to that base. Another truth is that she can be like Donald Trump and say she wants something like single payer, but word it to be more of an effort over a clear promise.

Gabbard can, unlike Bernie, not be bat-shit crazy on economics.

1. She’s a veteran and gets foreign policy.

If Gabbard was elected, she’d be the first veteran since H.W. to take office, and can actually poise herself on real middle eastern policy talks where she has front line experience from the Iraq war. Being able to talk about that experience and drive it to her very libertarian foreign policy views, she has a good shot