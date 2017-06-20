Disturbing Video Released of Fatal Police Shooting of Philando Castile

Seven seconds after Philando Castile informed a Minnesota police officer he had a firearm, the officer shot him seven times.

The Minnesota Departement of Public Safety released dash cam video on Tuesday from the fatal 2016 police shooting of Castile, which sparked protests and national coverage. The video shows the brief interaction between Castile and police officer Jeronimo Yanez after Castile was pulled over.

Castile, a licensed firearm owner, informs Yanez he has a gun. "Okay," Yanez says. "Don't reach for it then. Don't pull it out."

"I'm not pulling it out," Castile responds. His girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, also says, "He's not pulling it out."

"Don't pull it out!" Yanez yells again, drawing his gun, reaching through the driver-side window and opening fire