Newsvine

Marshall James

About Maximum Freedom, Minimum Government Articles: 223 Seeds: 1023 Comments: 52732 Since: Oct 2009

Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife | The Seattle Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Marshall James View Original Article: seattletimes.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 6:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Pierce County Metro SWAT assault-team leader Mike Wiley described the police sniper bullet that killed Leonard Thomas on the front porch of his Fife home in 2013, his 4-year-old son clasped in his arms, as a “frickin’ million-dollar shot.”

A unanimous jury in federal court on Friday decided that single .308-caliber round would cost more like $15 million, awarding Thomas’ parents and son one of the largest police deadly force verdicts in state history, against the cities of Lakewood and Fife and several key SWAT officers.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor