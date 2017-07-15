Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife | The Seattle Times

Pierce County Metro SWAT assault-team leader Mike Wiley described the police sniper bullet that killed Leonard Thomas on the front porch of his Fife home in 2013, his 4-year-old son clasped in his arms, as a “frickin’ million-dollar shot.”

A unanimous jury in federal court on Friday decided that single .308-caliber round would cost more like $15 million, awarding Thomas’ parents and son one of the largest police deadly force verdicts in state history, against the cities of Lakewood and Fife and several key SWAT officers.