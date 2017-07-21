Religion - Intellectual Renegade

Which Is The True Religion?
All religion is absurd and much of it is dangerous. An honest and clear-headed examination of any religion demonstrates that whatever aspects of it depend exclusively on its teachings have no rational basis and fly in the face of all reason and evidence.
Of course every religious person believes there religion is the “true” one, and that anyone who accepts another is a heretic. The question is, which religion is truly the right one?
