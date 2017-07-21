“The goal eventually is the full destruction and elimination of the entire mainstream media. We envision a day when CNN is no longer in business. We envision a day when the New York Times closes its doors. I think that day is possible,” he said in his speech to the Phyllis Schlafly Collegians Leadership Summit
Breitbart's Boyle: Our Goal Is the 'Elimination of the Entire Mainstream Media' - Breitbart
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 8:42 AM
