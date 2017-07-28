I am a bit saddened at the news of the soon to be demise of Newsvine. I had plans to do a series of articles in regards to my training for Ironman for next year. The picture above is my wife and I after completing the Maui marathon last year. Training for a marathon at my advanced age is hard enough, but training for the Ironman is going to be hell. Was hoping to share it with my friends and not friends on here, but alas it was not meant to be.

We live in very interesting times right now. We have a very unpopular president. Tensions with China, North Korea and Russia. We have infighting with republicans and democrats. Intolerance abounds at our colleges that are supposed to be about learning and tolerance. The upcoming years would have been wonderful to be on the vine. Instead we are all getting a permanent vinecation.

I have learned a lot in my years here. When I first got started I was new to politics. I learned a lot from my libertarian brothers and sisters on here. Neale Osborn was a great man that I learned from. Much of what I learned helped me become a bit more active in my daily life. I started up two websites that are pro small business and I became politically active, meeting many politicians and activists and giving speeches myself. Something I never saw myself doing.

I don't know what the future holds for me. Had some medical issues this year that has delayed my training a bit. I do have cancer although it is stable right now. I don't really feel like fighting in politics anymore. Mainly because I think people do not learn from history and cannot understand that forcing your values on others with the government and its violence to back you up never leads to good things. Because people give into fear and do not learn from history I think any attempts at stopping complete tyranny in this country is a waste of time. It is inevitable. As soon as people changed the Constitution to interpret it as having unlimited power if it is doing things for the good of the people, that since that day it was just a matter of time before the collapse.

that said. Be careful around 2022. I think an economic collapse will happen that year. I love you all, my friends and enemies here on the vine. You are all special.

My favorite viners who I really want to say a special good bye too because I have enjoyed the disagreements, or because I like them I may spell names wrong but it is not intentional

lisafrequency, strykerBD, rick kelo, fieryone, douglasq, angry left, cold vengeance, dslca, wheel, freewill.

there are many others.

Take care everyone. I am sure we will see each other around over the next couple months. I don't know if I will go to another site. I always liked the way of communication and tracking here on the vine. Nowhere else really seems to do it for me.

Peace