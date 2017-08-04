John Lennon Signature Box contains 9 Albums, all the singles, a disc of rarities & a book from Yoko, Julian & Sean. Available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/JLbox & iTunes http://bit.ly/JLboxi

People say I'm crazy doin' what I'm doin' Well they give me all kinds of warnings to save me from ruin When I say that I'm OK, well they look at me kind of strange Surely you're not happy now, you no longer play the game

I admit I am used to it. I cannot count how many times I have been told how crazy I am for being a libertarian. The right tries to scare me that Iran and Russia and basically everyone else will kill me if I don't support wars. I ignore them. The left tries to scare me in that I will die from poverty or low wages or no healthcare if I don't support their social programs. I ignore them. There are always ways for ignorant people to push violence on others. I don't buy it.

But don't worry. the game is over here. Newsvine is closing. In all reality though I stopped spending time and being politically active long ago. I have figured out that humans are doomed. That our penchant for violence will be our undoing and demise. That history is completely ignored and we will repeat it, and are.

People say I'm lazy dreamin' my life away Well they give me all kinds of advice designed to enlighten me When I tell them I'm doing fine watching shadows on the wall Don't you miss the big time boy you're no longer on the ball

About ten years ago I stopped working full time and went down to two days a week. I hear it often how I should work more, or why don't I work more. The puritan work ethic plagues both sides of the aisle. No, I don't buy it. I shouldn't work my fingers to the bone to make someone else rich. If I am going to work, it is going to be for me. I am really hoping a national standard of living wage goes into effect. I wont work again. Why work when others can work for me and pay my way?

I'm just sitting here watching the wheels go round and round I really love to watch them roll No longer riding on that merry-go-round I just had to let it go

I decided not only to check out of the rat race of management ten years ago, but I also have checked out politically as of late. This country is being torn apart and is going to collapse as has been predicted by those who do not believe in violence as the answer to nearly everything. Unfortunately the majority of Americans have been convinced that violence is the first and only answer. You cant stop a runaway train.....just sit and watch the wheels go round and round as the train flies by and off the cliff.

People asking questions, lost in confusion Well I tell them there's no problem, only solutions Well they shake their heads and they look at me as if I've lost my mind I tell them there's no hurry I'm just sitting here doing time

People wonder why our country is so imbalanced. When I tell them it is because we have rejected freedom of choice and instead have embraced force and violence...most of the time I can see the answer fly right over their head. Or they agree or say they understand and then a week later they will tell me how we should bomb North Korea or how a certain safety net is good. Most humans do not have the intelligence to be non violent. I have come to that conclusion.

I'm just sitting here watching the wheels go round and roundI really love to watch them roll No longer riding on that merry-go-round I just had to let it go I just had to let it goI just had to let it goI just had to let it go

Yes I am crazy. I am convinced that an economic collapse is going to happen in the next 6 years. I think it is inevitable. I think people are completely stupid for thinking that debt doesn't matter. I think they are ignorant for thinking we can spend endlessly on social programs and the military industrial complex. I think they are fucking idiots for supporting two parties that both cater to corporations and the rich.

I mean look at what we had for presidential candidates this year.....Trump and Clinton? For god sakes....really? Probably the two worst candidates in the history of this nation. That is the best either party could do? We are fucking doomed.

I cant worry about what I cannot control I have let it go. I will enjoy the rest of my life with my children and teach them independence. On how freedom of choice is always superior to oppression and tyranny. ALWAYS.