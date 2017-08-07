There are 20 trillion reasons we should reign in government spending.

----------

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/reasontv

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reason.Magazine/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/reason

Subscribe to our podcast at iTunes: https://goo.gl/az3a7a

Reason is the planet's leading source of news, politics, and culture from a libertarian perspective. Go to reason.com for a point of view you won't get from legacy media and old left-right opinion magazines.

----------

LYRICS:

Why can't we buy these tanks the Army says they don't need

Why can't we buy these solar-powered abortion machines

Uh, sir, there's 20 trillion reasons

You have 20 trillion reasons

We got 20 trillion reasons

About 20 trillion reasons

Why can't we build a border wall that touches the skies

Stay on our momma's healthcare until we're 45

We got 20 trillion reasons

You have 20 trillion reasons

We got 20 trillion reasons

About 20 trillion reasons

We took centuries

to reach 10, now I fear we're gleaning

Debt is like this guy

it should be nowhere near the teens and

now we've got about 20 trillion reasons to stop today

But maybe if we just spend one more we'll stay

Twenty trillion dollars stacked together just might reach to the sun

Uh, so

It could even last Johnny Depp for over a month

Dear God

We got 20 trillion reasons

They got 20 trillion reasons

You have 20 trillions reasons

We have 20 trillion reasons

Could we pay off the tab by buying unneeded jets

Or just identify as being not that in debt

We'd still have 20 trillion reasons

Still the 20 trillion reasons

Still have 20 trillion reasons

Over 20 trillion reasons

I've paid social security since I was first hired

Will that program still exist on the day I retire

I forgot my car

It's parked in the two hour parking

Lord, show me the way

I think I hear my third wife carping

I got a pot of sauce I left on the oven range

Lady Gaga parody written and performed by Remy

Music tracks and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom

Video by Meredith Bragg