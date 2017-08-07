Common sense has left both parties and the people.
20 Trillion Reasons
There are 20 trillion reasons we should reign in government spending.
----------
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/reasontv
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reason.Magazine/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/reason
Subscribe to our podcast at iTunes: https://goo.gl/az3a7a
Reason is the planet's leading source of news, politics, and culture from a libertarian perspective. Go to reason.com for a point of view you won't get from legacy media and old left-right opinion magazines.
----------
LYRICS:
Why can't we buy these tanks the Army says they don't need
Why can't we buy these solar-powered abortion machines
Uh, sir, there's 20 trillion reasons
You have 20 trillion reasons
We got 20 trillion reasons
About 20 trillion reasons
Why can't we build a border wall that touches the skies
Stay on our momma's healthcare until we're 45
We got 20 trillion reasons
You have 20 trillion reasons
We got 20 trillion reasons
About 20 trillion reasons
We took centuries
to reach 10, now I fear we're gleaning
Debt is like this guy
it should be nowhere near the teens and
now we've got about 20 trillion reasons to stop today
But maybe if we just spend one more we'll stay
Twenty trillion dollars stacked together just might reach to the sun
Uh, so
It could even last Johnny Depp for over a month
Dear God
We got 20 trillion reasons
They got 20 trillion reasons
You have 20 trillions reasons
We have 20 trillion reasons
Could we pay off the tab by buying unneeded jets
Or just identify as being not that in debt
We'd still have 20 trillion reasons
Still the 20 trillion reasons
Still have 20 trillion reasons
Over 20 trillion reasons
I've paid social security since I was first hired
Will that program still exist on the day I retire
I forgot my car
It's parked in the two hour parking
Lord, show me the way
I think I hear my third wife carping
I got a pot of sauce I left on the oven range
Lady Gaga parody written and performed by Remy
Music tracks and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom
Video by Meredith Bragg