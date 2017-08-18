While the mass media has taken up the cause of portraying Antifa as freedom fighters who defend against “Nazis,” the reality is starkly different, as many of the activists affiliated with the movement consider themselves left-anarchists or socialists, who often wear all black and masks to conceal their identity.
Noam Chomsky: 'Antifa is Wrong in Principle â a Major Gift to the Militant Right'
