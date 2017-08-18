Newsvine

Marshall James

About Maximum Freedom, Minimum Government Articles: 226 Seeds: 1027 Comments: 53016 Since: Oct 2009

Noam Chomsky: 'Antifa is Wrong in Principle â a Major Gift to the Militant Right'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Marshall James View Original Article: thefreethoughtproject.com
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:01 PM
Discuss:

While the mass media has taken up the cause of portraying Antifa as freedom fighters who defend against “Nazis,” the reality is starkly different, as many of the activists affiliated with the movement consider themselves left-anarchists or socialists, who often wear all black and masks to conceal their identity.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor