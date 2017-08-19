Love and Nazis

So why the fall down the Nazi rabbit hole?

Because he’s in pain. He’s a young, white, man. He’s made some mistakes in his life but he really wants to do better for his kids. Life just keeps kicking him in the balls.

On it’s own that’s rough. Having shit rubbed in his face is worse.

He goes on social media and some worthless cunt of a human being has the audacity to remind him that he’s white and has white privilege, and that other people are more oppressed than he is.

When a run to the Wal-Mart consists of diapers, formula, and ramen because that’s all he can afford this week, he’s emotionally tapped out. Telling him that he shouldn’t complain because people don’t follow him around the store suspicious of him as a shoplifter because he is white is just pouring salt in his wounds when he can barely afford to go to the store to buy fucking diapers in the first place.