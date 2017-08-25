Canadian Doctors Like Me Are Starting To Look For The Exit

Instead, this blog is meant to raise awareness about why every single person in Canada, and especially in Ontario, should take notice and care about their own health-care interests.

The simple fact is that Canada, and especially Ontario, has become an increasingly unattractive place to practice as a doctor. The health-care system is strained and underfunded. Physicians are burnt out. They are feeling villainized and underappreciated here. The financial climate and discouragements by both the provincial, and now the federal, governments are evidently incessant.

I have been a family physician in Ontario for over eight years. I love my life here. My young family and I have deep roots in Ontario. I am fortunate to practice in a supportive rural community. I could not wish for better colleagues and staff.

However, something has to give.