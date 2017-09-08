Why are police held to a different standard? The most recent example was in Utah where a cop unjustly arrested a nurse for not violating the law. While he has not been charged and no case has been made yet, my prediction is he will be fired and there will be an out of court settlement with the nurse that the taxpayer will be forced to pay. He will serve no jail time.

Why won't the cop be charged with assault and kidnapping? If I were to walk up to a woman on the street and grab her and forcibly remove her to an area that she didn't want to be, that would be my punishment, but a cop can do that and the majority of the time get no punishment. Why?

There have been cops, and maybe this one will as well, who will say they don't know or didn't know the law, and that they were breaking the law. I am sure the several cops who sat around and watched the cop in Utah assault the nurse will say that. Funny thing though. If I commit a crime and then claim I am just stupid, that will not keep me from being prosecuted. Also, since the police are in a position of power, if anything, they should be held to a higher standard. If they break the law, they should get twice the punishment a civilian would get.

Just my thoughts.